Brantford police investigating suspicious man talking to kids

Brantford police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious man who was seen in the area of Brantwood Park Rd. and Trotter Lane Tuesday evening.

Police say just before 6 p.m. a man driving a small, silver or grey SUV with a loud muffler stopped and spoke to a group of kids between the ages of 8 to 12. He drove away when an adult came out of a house.

The male is described as white, in his 30’s, very short hair and wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brantford police at 519-756-7050 or CrimeStoppers.