;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brantford police investigating suspicious man talking to kids

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: brantford, police, suspicious man


Brantford police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious man who was seen in the area of Brantwood Park Rd. and Trotter Lane Tuesday evening.

Police say just before 6 p.m. a man driving a small, silver or grey SUV with a loud muffler stopped and spoke to a group of kids between the ages of 8 to 12. He drove away when an adult came out of a house.

The male is described as white, in his 30’s, very short hair and wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brantford police at 519-756-7050 or CrimeStoppers.



LATEST STORIES

Brantford police investigating suspicious man talking to kids

Rob Hitchcock to be added to Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour

Ohio store owner gives shoplifting teen food instead of calling police

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php