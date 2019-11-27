Brantford police investigating suspicious man at Donegal Park

Brandford police are investigating after a man tried to grab a 11 year-old girl who was playing in Donegal Park.

On November 26 around 5 p.m., police say the girl was playing near a forested area in the park on Donegal Drive when an unknown male came out of the forest and grabbed her on the shoulder. The girl screamed and the man fled on foot out of the park.

The suspect is described as white, between 40-50 years old, wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-0113 extension 2272 or CrimeStoppers.