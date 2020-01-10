Brantford police investigate armed robbery

Brantford police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a business on King George Rd.

On Thursday, police were called to the store around 7:40 p.m. for a robbery. Three males had entered the store and stole an unknown number of cell phones, one of them had a firearm.

Customers in the store at the time were able to leave safety, however one of the employees was physically assaulted during the incident.

Police are looking for three male suspects. The first is described as black, 5’8-5’10, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava. The second is black, 5’7-5’9, wearing dark clothing, grey shoes and a grey hoodie pulled up over his face. The third is black, 5’7-5’9, wearing a dark jacket and a hoodie pulled up over his face. They were driving a dark coloured SUV.

If you have any information or surveillance video in the area you are asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050 or Det. Groen at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206 or call CrimeStoppers.