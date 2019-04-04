;
Brantford police end standoff with man safely

A standoff between Brantford police and a man ended safely after more than 15 hours.

Police say they were contacted Tuesday afternoon by someone who claimed they had been threatened by a 36-year-old Brantford man.

Officers responded to a home near Market St. and Grey St. and discovered the man had barricaded himself inside a room.

A resident who lives nearby said officers came knocking on his door late Tuesday night. They told him there was a “serious situation” unfolding and he had to leave his home.

Waterloo Regional Police Service was called in to assist with the investigation.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, police managed to safely make contact with the man. He was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm and possession of weapon (knife) for dangerous purpose.

Police say the man was taken to hospital for a medical assessment as a precaution.



