Brantford Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting yesterday

Police say a man in his 20 s was shot at a home on Woodlawn Ave around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

He was taken hospital and is in stable condition.

Police believe the victim and the shooter(s) knew each other – they don’t believe it was a random attack.

Police have released two suspect descriptions:

Suspect #1: Lighter skinned black male, approximately 6’1″ unshaven, with short black hair. Wearing black jeans and a grey short jacket.

Suspect #2: White male wearing a blue jacket with a hood.

Brantford Police will be continuing the investigation today.