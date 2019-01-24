;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brantford Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting yesterday

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News
Tags: brantford, brantford police, shooting, woodlawn


Police say a man in his 20 s was shot at a home on Woodlawn Ave around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

He was taken hospital and is in stable condition.

Police believe the victim and the shooter(s) knew each other – they don’t believe it was a random attack.

 

Police have released two suspect descriptions:

Suspect #1: Lighter skinned black male, approximately 6’1″ unshaven, with short black hair. Wearing black jeans and a grey short jacket.

Suspect #2: White male wearing a blue jacket with a hood.

 

Brantford Police will be continuing the investigation today.



LATEST STORIES

Brantford Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting yesterday

Niagara Peninsula Conservation authority meeting

Weedless Wednesday

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php