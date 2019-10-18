Brantford man wanted for gun theft in Hamilton

Hamilton police are looking for 41-year-old Shawn Gregory Marriott, who investigators say is armed and dangerous.

On October 15, Marriott broke into a home in the area of Upper Wellington St and Mohawk Rd. E and stole four handguns and a shotgun.

Police believe Marriott may be in possession of a 2005 red 4-door Toyota Corolla with Ontario licence plate CJXW 599.

Police say if you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Jared Millington at 905-546-8968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477