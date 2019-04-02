;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brantford man charged with historical sexual assaults of several youths

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: brantford police, Brantford Police Service, historical sexual assault, Paul Fitzgerald, police, sexual assault


A Brantford man is facing a slew of charges in connection with the historical sexual assaults of a number of young boys.

Paul Fitzgerald, 55, is facing 15 charges including indecent assault on a male, procuring, sexual assault, assault, threatening and uttering threats.

Back in the fall of 2018, Brantford police began investigating a complaint of a historical sexual assault involving a young teenage boy.

Police say the investigation identified several other male victims who were teens at the time of the alleged incidents.

It is alleged Fitzgerald befriended the boys between 1980 and 2015. “During that time the accused is said to have provided them with drugs and alcohol. He then allegedly engaged in sexual activities with them,” said Brantford police in a news release.

Police say the incidents are believed to have happened when the victims were between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to appear in a Brantford courtroom on April 25.

Anyone with information that may help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Chris Fleming at 519-756-0113, ext. 2319.

Investigators are encouraging victims of sexual assault to contact the Brantford Police Service, Victim Services of Brant at 519-752-3140 or the Sexual Assault Center of Brant 519-751-1164.



LATEST STORIES

Brantford man charged with historical sexual assaults of several youths

Go services are raising some prices and lowering others

Chimney Cakes

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php