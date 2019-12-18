Brantford man charged with child luring offences

A 60-year-old Brantford man has been charged with sex related offences after Brantford police were alerted by the U.S. Homeland security.

On December 3, Homeland security and the Alburquerque Police Department alerted police that a Brantford man had engaged in on-line luring of a female believed to be 14 years old.

Gerald Alfred Lucas, who using the user name ‘Canadainman_47’ on social media chat sites, has been charged with luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication and make sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 Years of Age.

Police also executed a search warrant at a residence on Freeborn Ave where they seized several computers and electronic devices.

Brantford police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who had contact with Lucas to contact police at 519-756-7050 or by calling CrimeStoppers.