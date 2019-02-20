Brantford man charged after modified shotgun found in stolen vehicle

A Brantford man has been arrested after police found a modified shotgun inside a stolen vehicle.

Officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a motel on Colborne St. just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Police say investigation revealed a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was seen operating the vehicle.

They say the man tried to flee the area but was subsequently arrested without incident.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a break action shotgun that had been modified by having the barrel length shortened as well as stolen identification and documents.

A 32-year-old man is facing several charges including unauthorized possession of weapon and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He has been held for a bail hearing.