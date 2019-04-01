Brantford is dealing with an opiod emergency

Over the weekend there were three overdose deaths in the city of Brantford and three more opioid users were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Brantford police say it’s too early to tell if it was caused by a bad batch of drugs.

They suspect the opioid fentanyl in each death and are working with the coroner’s office.

There have been 65 opioid related deaths in Brantford in just over three years.

