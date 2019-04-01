;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brantford is dealing with an opiod emergency

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local
Tags: brantford, drugs, fentanyl, opioids, overdose


Over the weekend there were three overdose deaths in the city of Brantford and three more opioid users were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Brantford police say it’s too early to tell if it was caused by a bad batch of drugs.

They suspect the opioid fentanyl in each death and are working with the coroner’s office.

There have been 65 opioid related deaths in Brantford in just over three years.

Adam Atkinson will have more on the Evening News at 6 p.m.



LATEST STORIES

Brantford is dealing with an opiod emergency

Illegal animals traps found in Mississauga park

Hamilton man, 55, wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php