Brant County SPCA held its annual open house

It was a beautiful day in the neighbourhood in Brantford for the annual Brant County SPCA open house.

For a dozen and a half years, the Brant SPCA has opened its doors to the community.

Each year, the event has grown in popularity and this year was no exception.

People who have adopted animals in the past along with folks who just want to know more about the adoption process gathered to tour the facilities, enjoy some food and music and meet the animals themselves.

If families are interested in adopting a new pet, the Brant County SPCA encourages you to come in and begin the process.