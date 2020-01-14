Brampton Man Wins $70-Million Jackpot

49-year-old Adlin Lewis of Brampton has stepped forward to claim the Lotto Max record-breaking jackpot of $70 million. But he didn’t do a news conference as most other winners do. Instead the lottery corporation issued a news release. In it Lewis is quoted saying:

“While I was warming up my car, I scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App but I got an error message, so I tried again. And then I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ and the number 70! I was shocked and wanted to confirm what I saw so I went online to see the winning numbers and one by one they matched!”

And then he contemplated how to break the news to his wife:

“I wanted to tell her in a special way – with a trip or something creative – but I couldn’t keep this news to myself, so I ended up waking her up in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday and just telling her outright”.

Lewis works as a risk manager and says he plans to invest and take many trips