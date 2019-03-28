;
Brampton man charged with selling fake phones on Kijiji to Hamilton residents

Category: Local
Tags: fraud, hamilton, kijiji, police


Hamilton police have charged a man for allegedly selling fake cell phones on Kijiji.

In the first case, a Hamilton resident purchased a new Samsung Galaxy Note9 for $650 from a Kijiji ad. The suspect handed over what appeared to be a newly packaged phone but after the suspect left the buyer realized they bought a non-operational phone.

The second victim agreed to meet with the suspect to buy a new iPhone XR for $700. The buyer was given a newly packaged phone, only it turned out to also be non-operational.

A 20-year-old Brampton man has been charged with two counts of fraud under $5 000.

Police say if you do buy something you seen in an online ad, you should meet in a public place and inspect the product thoroughly and if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.



