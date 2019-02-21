;
Brampton man accused of killing daughter dies in hospital

Category: Ontario, Peel
Tags: brampton, Riya Rajkumar, Roopesh Rajkumar

A 41-year-old Brampton man accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter last week has died in hospital.

Peel police say Roopesh Rajkumar died late Wednesday, hours after a funeral was held for his daughter, Riya.

Riya was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday after her father allegedly indicated to her mother that he planned to hurt both himself and their child.

The young girl’s body was found inside her father’s Brampton home late Thursday evening.

Rajkumar was arrested more than 100 kilometers away near Orillia and was charged with first-degree murder.

He had been hospitalized since his arrest for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released Riya’s cause of death and say the homicide unit is continuing its investigation.



