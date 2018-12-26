;
Boy, 8, dies in U.S. custody on Christmas Eve

A second child from Guatemala has died while in United States custody after becoming ill at a detention centre.

The eight-year-old boy was brought to a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve with what appeared to be a cold and fever.

Officials say the child and his father were released but came back when the child was nauseous and vomiting.

The boy died a few hours later. His death comes just weeks after a seven-year-old girl died in hospital shortly after being apprehended by border agents.



