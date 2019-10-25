Both sides claim victory in Glen Abbey appeal decision

The owners of the Glen Abbey in Oakville continue their attempt to demolish the golf club and build a new subdivision.

Clublink is fighting the plan and zoning amendments for Glen Abbey that the town of Oakville denied.

Clublink is also expected to apply for and be denied a demolition permit and the planning tribunal hearings will begin in July.

The town of Oakville will continue to oppose all attempts to destroy the historic course.

It will be at least a year before the fate of Glen Abbey is decided.

Lisa Hepfner with the story.