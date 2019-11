A Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly stealing booze from an LCBO in Oakville.

Police were called to the Rebecca St. location around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday after a man grabbed several bottles and tried to leave the store.

Once he got to the parking lot, officers arrived on scene. Police say the man dropped the bottles and attempted to run away.

He was quickly captured and arrested.

A 35-year-old man is facing theft, possession of drugs, and breaching probation charges.