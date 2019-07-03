Boeing provides compensation to families

Boeing says it’s providing $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 7-37 Max Plane that killed 346 people.

18 Canadian families will receive a part of the funds. The company says some of the money will go toward living expenses and to cover any hardship suffered.

Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over the accidents. Relatives of passengers on a Lion Air Max that crashed off the coast of Indonesia agreed to try to settle through mediation, but families of passengers killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash are waiting until more is known about the accidents.