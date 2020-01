A recovery effort is now underway in Burlington after a body was discovered submerged under ice in the Upper Hager creek in the area of Grahams Lane and Legion Rd.

Halton police say the body is a 22-year-old woman from Burlington who had been missing since Sunday. The family has been notified and foul play is not suspected.

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam video, or surveillance footage from the area to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 2315 or ext. 2316.