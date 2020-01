Hamilton police say a body found in a wooded area in Dundas is not considered to be suspicious.

Officers responded to the area of York Rd. and Valley Rd. around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say someone walking nearby discovered the body of an “older person” and contacted police.

The body was removed from the area and police say the death is “not considered to be suspicious.”

Investigators have confirmed it is not the body of missing person Holly Ellsworth-Clark.