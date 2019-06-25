;
2017 BEA Winners
Boaters in Norfolk County find human remains in Lake Erie

Category: Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for information that could help identify the remains of a body found in Lake Erie.

Police were called to the water near Pottahawk Point in Norfolk County around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Boaters who were anchored nearby spotted what appeared to be human skeletal remains in the water and contacted police.

Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit, with the assistance of an anthropologist, is currently investigating to determine the age and origin of the remains.

Police say more details will be released when information becomes available.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.



