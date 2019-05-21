BMX bike rider robs females in Burlington with switchblade-style knife

Halton Police are investigating after two female victims were robbed by a man riding a BMX-style bike.

The robberies occurred on May 19th around 10 p.m. and May 20 after 1 a.m. in the area of Appleby Line and New Street. In both incidents the suspect approached the females riding a BMX bike, showed a switchblade-style knife and demanded their money and belongings.

The suspect is described as male, white, 20-30 years-old, blonde/red hair and facial hair, approximately 160-200 lb, wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie and dark pants.

Police are looking for any home or dash-cam video of the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Jacqueline Ross at 905-825-4747 Ext: 2329.