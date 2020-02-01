Blue Jays hero Tony Fernandez in ‘grave’ condition.

Toronto Blue Jays icon Tony Fernandez is listed in critical condition in a Dominican Republic hospital. Hector Gomez, a reporter for a Dominican radio station, calls his condition ‘grave’ and says he is in an induced coma. In 2017, the Hall of Famer said he suffered from Polycystic Kidney Disease, an inherited kidney disorder which had left him in a “difficult state” according to Gomez. An updated tweet Saturday morning Gomez said Fernadez had slightly improved since his original report. Fernandez is 57 years old.

‘