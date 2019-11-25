Blue Bombers defeat Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 Grey Cup

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans are still processing the team’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2019 Grey Cup.

Winnipeg’s 33-12 win clinched the team’s first CFL title since 1990.

Hamilton’s last title came in ’99. The club also suffered its 16th straight loss at McMahon Stadium, the previous 15 coming against the hometown Calgary Stampeders.

The Ticats were favoured to win their first Grey Cup in 20 years after a dominant season. The team posted a CFL-best 15-3 regular-season mark, a single-season record for the franchise.

The game started off on the wrong note after Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans tossed an interception on their first series. The second time they had possession, Evans was stripped from behind and Adam Bighill recovered which set up Andrew Harris for a touchdown run. The cats continued to struggle against Winnipeg’s stellar defence throughout the game.

Harris made CFL history when he became the first Canadian to become Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player and Top Canadian.

Harris, of Winnipeg, scored two touchdowns and racked up 169 total yards.