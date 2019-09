Welland has imposed a bird feeder limit to three allowed per yard to help control rodent problems.

Ward 2 councillor, Leo Van Vliet proposed the limit earlier this year after people complained of mice and rats feeding on bird seed that had fallen to the ground.

Being caught with too many feeders could result in a $200 fine.

The three-feeder limit doesn’t affect people with hummingbird feeding stations, because they’re filled with liquid, not seeds that can fall.