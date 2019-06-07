;
2017 BEA Winners
Binbrook man charged with criminal harassment and indecent act

A 20-year old Binbrook man has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent act after police investigated reports made by female students.

On May 28 Hamilton police were called to the area of Highland Rd. and Picardy Dr. in Binbrook for a man wandering around and engaging high-school aged females in unwanted conversations including propositioning them. Police say he was persistent and continued to follow the students.

On June 6 20-year-old Wyatt Gutoski was arrested, he appeared in court on Friday.

Hamilton police believe there may be more victims and asking anyone with information or anyone that has been victimized in relation to this matter to contact Det. Sergeant Ben Thibodeau: 905-546-2907



