Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault

Bill Cosby was escorted out of a courtroom in handcuffs today after he was handed a 3 to 10 year prison sentence for drugging and molesting a Canadian woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

The defense attorney requested house arrest saying Cosby is blind and only a danger to himself, but the request was denied with the judge ordering Cosby to spend the sentence in a state prison.

The 81-year-old known for decades as ‘America’s dad’ was convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Before he was sentenced, the judge labelled Cosby a sexually violent predator. The classification means he will have to register with state police and attend sex-offender counselling for the rest of his life.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct during his 50-year career in entertainment. The 2004 assault on Constand was the only one to lead to criminal charges.

A lawyer who represents survivors of sexual assault in our area says Cosby’s conviction and sentence provides hope that no-one is above the law.

Nicole Martin has reaction to the sentencing hearing.