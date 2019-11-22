Big Growth at Hamilton International Airport

By
Dwight Ryan
-

The long-anticipated expansion of the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport continues to take shape. Work has now been completed on the new K-F Aerospace hangar. With the new facility, the company, which does maintenance, service and repairs to aircraft, will be able to triple its domestic and international business.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here