Big Growth at Hamilton International Airport

The long-anticipated expansion of the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport continues to take shape. Work has now been completed on the new K-F Aerospace hangar. With the new facility, the company, which does maintenance, service and repairs to aircraft, will be able to triple its domestic and international business.
