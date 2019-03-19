;
Bianca’s Meteoric Rise

Posted:
Just a few weeks ago not many Canadians would have known the name Bianca Andreescu, but she has rocketed to tennis stardom becoming the first Canadian to win a WTA tour premier event yesterday in California.

Bianca Andreescu didn’t even formally qualify for the Indian Wells Masters. She was given a wild card based on her impressive accomplishments so far in 2019.

Parents Nicu and Maria were in Miami watching live on TV and Facetimed their daughter after the historic match.

Within the disbelief of victory, Andreescu receives a cheque for 1.35 million dollars, more than four times her career earnings of $350,000. She plans to use that money to bring her parents to more tournaments.

She’ll have to make many more choices now as her tennis calendar has filled up due to the triumph in California.

Gaining entry won’t be a worry for Andreescu anymore as she works towards her goal of becoming the world’s number one ranked player.

Bianca lands in Florida tonight to meet up with her parents, before taking the court in the Miami open on Tuesday. She can be seen playing on home soil at the Rogers Cup in Toronto this summer which begins August third.



