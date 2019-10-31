Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals

Mississauga tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she’s “very disappointed” after withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to a left knee injury. The 19 year-old was eliminated yesterday after she was forced to retire from her match against Karolina Pliskova due to the injury. She was 0-2 at that point and would be unable to advance to the semifinals. Alternate Sofia Kenin will take her place in the final round robin Friday against Elina Svitolina.