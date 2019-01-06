Bianca Andreescu is heading to her first WTA Tour event final

The Mississauga native easily beat 28th-ranked Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan early Saturday morning.

The 18 year-old went 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals at the Auckland open.

Andreescu started the week ranked number 152 in the world but has knocked out former world number 1 ranked players Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams with back-to-back upsets on her path to the final.

She plays early Sunday morning against German Julia Goerges.