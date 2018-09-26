;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Best Wishes for September 26th

Posted:
Category:
Tags: annette hamm, Armed Forces, best wishes, Captain Mike Wonnacot, John Foote Armoury, Master Corporal Scott Neheli, open house, reserves, soldier




LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for September 26th

Fantastical finds

Buckle up! OPP launches annual seatbelt campaign

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php