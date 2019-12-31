News
Canada & The World
Canada News
Evening News
Home Page News Story
Local News
Halton
Hamilton
Ontario News
World News
WATCH NOW
Weather
Traffic
Shows
SEE ALL SHOWS
Morning Live
CHCH Christmas Toy Drive
Schedule
About Us
Chching
Search
1.2
C
Hamilton
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Personalities
Contact Us
Watch CHCH Live Now!
CHCH
News
All
Canada & The World
Canada News
Evening News
Home Page News Story
Local News
Halton
Hamilton
Ontario News
World News
Local News
Police investigate shooting in east Hamilton
Ontario News
OPP searches for driver involved in crash on QEW in Grimsby
Ontario News
‘Brief, but intense snowfall’ expected Tuesday for Golden Horseshoe Area
Ontario News
Man arrested after explosive device found in Woodstock home
WATCH NOW
Weather
Traffic
Shows
Parent Show
CHCH Retro Little Christmas
Shows
Evening News
Shows
Empire
Shows
The X Factor: Celebrity
Shows
60 Minutes
SEE ALL SHOWS
Morning Live
CHCH Christmas Toy Drive
Schedule
About Us
Chching
Home
Morning Live
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 31st
Morning Live
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 31st
By
Laura Brody
-
December 31, 2019, 9:39 am
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 30th
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 27th-29th
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 24th & December 25th
Highlights
Celebrity Weather: Santa Claus
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 23rd
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 20th-22nd
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
You have entered an incorrect email address!
Please enter your email address here
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Hamilton
moderate rain
enter location
1.3
°
C
3.3
°
-1
°
92 %
8.2kmh
90 %
Tue
1
°
Wed
-2
°
Thu
3
°
Fri
2
°
Sat
2
°
Highlights
Best Wishes for December 31st
December 31, 2019, 9:39 am
0
Top News Stories
Police investigate shooting in east Hamilton
December 31, 2019, 8:38 am
OPP searches for driver involved in crash on QEW in Grimsby
December 31, 2019, 8:20 am
‘Brief, but intense snowfall’ expected Tuesday for Golden Horseshoe Area
December 31, 2019, 7:45 am
Local News
Police investigate shooting in east Hamilton
December 31, 2019, 8:38 am
Wind storm damages a Hamilton landmark
December 30, 2019, 11:28 pm
Preparations are underway for New Years Eve in Niagara Falls
December 30, 2019, 11:19 pm
Advertise
Press Releases
Careers
Accessibility
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2019 by Channel Zero Inc. | All Rights Reserved.