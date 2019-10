The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall involving a Toronto-area slaughterhouse.

The agency has issued a number of warnings about raw beef and veal products from Riding-Regency meat packers. They warn the products could be contaminated with E.coli bacteria.

The expansion of the recall focused on products sold in Toronto-area stores, but the agency is urging all consumers to double-check to see if anything they’ve purchased has been included in recent weeks.