;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The battle over Hamilton’s LRT hits the skies

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: election, hamilton, lrt, mayor


The battle over Hamilton’s LRT is getting heated, as we head into this month’s municipal elections.

Friday afternoon one of the candidates for mayor took his point of view to the sky.

Vito Sgro who is running against mayor Fred Eisenberger launched an aircraft from Burlington airport.

The aircraft flew above the city circling the downtown core, the Red Hill and the Linc. It was carrying a message saying NO LRT.

Sgro is promising if he is successful on October 22nd, he will put an end to the billion dollar plan for LRT in Hamilton.



LATEST STORIES

Code Zero in Hamilton

Suicide prevention efforts are underway in St. Catharines after 2 deaths in less than a week

Hamilton's aging water pipes

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php