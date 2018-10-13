The battle over Hamilton’s LRT hits the skies

The battle over Hamilton’s LRT is getting heated, as we head into this month’s municipal elections.

Friday afternoon one of the candidates for mayor took his point of view to the sky.

Vito Sgro who is running against mayor Fred Eisenberger launched an aircraft from Burlington airport.

The aircraft flew above the city circling the downtown core, the Red Hill and the Linc. It was carrying a message saying NO LRT.

Sgro is promising if he is successful on October 22nd, he will put an end to the billion dollar plan for LRT in Hamilton.