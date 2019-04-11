Barrier proposed for Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines

Niagara’s Medical Officer of Health is pushing to have barriers put on the Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines.

Some say the move could prevent further deaths by suicide.

Kim Rossi from Pathstone Foundation in St. Catharines is concerned about the increase in the death by suicide rate.

she says a proposed barrier on the Burgoyne Bridge spanning Highway 406 isn’t necessarily going to solve the problem.

Since October last year, six people have fallen from the bridge. Niagara Region’s acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji says the rate may be the second highest in North America.

Niagara’s Public Works Committee will review the images of the barrier that, if approved will be built in St. Catharines at a cost of about 3.5 million dollars.

The walk-in clinic at Pathstone opened a year ago and has since expanded. Rossi says they see nearly 50 kids a week, up to age 18.

The Public Works Committee will review the proposed Burgoyne Bridge barrier next week.