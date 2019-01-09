;
Barbershop. Bar. Meeting Place.

Going for a haircut or shave has really changed over the past few years for men out. The barbershop, similar to the salon, was always a hangout, but they have now morphed into something more and that is evident with one of only two licensed barber shops in hamilton. Tim Bolen visited Hendry’s Barbershop on Barton Street East for a haircut and a beer and to see how they have revitalized an old shoe shop into a great place to go.

To help raise funds to restore the famous Hendry’s Shoes sign on Barton Street, click on the Indiegogo link. 



