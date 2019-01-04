;
Bank staff, customer held at gunpoint during robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara police are searching for three men after a staff member and customer were held at gunpoint during a St. Catharines bank robbery.

Officers were called to the Scotiabank branch on Glendale Ave. around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police say three men walked into the bank armed with handguns and held staff and a customer at gunpoint.

The trio stole some cash from the bank teller tills and fled out the front door.

The suspects are described by police as black, 19 to 25 years of age, with thin builds. They were wearing masks, gloves and hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dave Pierini at 905-688-4111, ext. 9134.



