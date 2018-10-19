Bank robber wanted for thefts in Hamilton, Burlington

Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who is wanted in connection with two bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington.

Shortly before 3 p.m., on May 10, officers were called to a robbery at Scotiabank on Fennell Ave. East.

Police say a man approached a clerk working behind the counter and produced a note stating it was a robbery.

The man stole a “large amount” of money and fled the scene.

Police believe the same man is responsible for a robbery at a TD Bank on Guelph Line in Burlington on July 24.

In that incident, a man handed over a note to a clerk saying it was a robbery and that he would hurt the worker.

He took a small amount of money and fled the bank.

Police have released two surveillance images of the suspect in both robberies.

Anyone with information that could help police in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Const. Mirko Kuruc 905-546-8939 or Staff Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at (905) 546-2991.