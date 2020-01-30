Bank employees held at gunpoint, Halton police search for 3 men

Halton police are searching for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a Georgetown bank.

Officers were called to an RBC branch on Guelph St. around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police learned three masked thieves entered the bank and demanded cash from staff at gunpoint.

The trio fled the scene in a black, four-door Infiniti sedan.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are looking for three suspects who are described as roughly five-foot-eight. They were dressed in all black and were wearing masks or scarves covering their faces.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the robbery is asked to contact police Set. Michael Maltar at 905-825-4747, ext. 2417 or Halton police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2416.