“Band Geeks”
The Burlington Teen Tour Band pulled out all the stops to compete in the Rose Parade in California. That journey is documented in a new series called “Band Geeks,” which we learned more about from Morgan Elliott, Producer, Director and Writer for the show.
SOCIAL MEDIA Keys:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/suddenlyseemore
WEBSITE: https://www.cbc.ca/cbcdocspov/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/suddenly_seemore_productions/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/suddenlyseemore
Commenting Guidelines