Ball’s Falls Conservation Area 44th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Many gathered at Ball’s Falls Conservation Area for the 44th Annual Thanksgiving Festival.

The grounds hosted over 170 art vendors, live entertainment and most importantly, good food! Heritage demos were on display for people to learn about the grist mill, which has been in operation for decades. It helps make the venue unique.

The weather has not deterred people from attending the event. The festivities continue until tomorrow evening.



