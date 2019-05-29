;
2017 BEA Winners
Bahamas, Stars and Buffy Sainte- Marie among performers at Supercrawl

The lineup for Hamilton’s biggest music festival has been released and a Canadian music legend is among them.

Buffy Sainte-Marie will be the main stage headliner on Supercrawl’s opening night. This year’s lineup also includes Juno winning singer-songwriter Bahamas, the Indie group Stars and R&B icon Bettye Lavette.

Other performers include Dilly Dally, Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra with Twin Within and The Redhill Valleys.

The festival also includes food, vendors, art, fashion shows, and fun for the whole family.

Supercrawl runs September 13 to 15th this year, on Hamilton’s James Street North and is free.



