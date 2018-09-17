;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Baby in critical condition after head-on crash on Nebo Rd.

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: collision, crash, crime, hamilton police, nebo rd

NeboCrash

A three-week-old baby involved in a violent head-on collision in Hamilton over the weekend is in critical condition, according to Hamilton police.

Police say the infant’s 29-year-old mother and two-year-old sibling are in serious but stable condition after the family’s car was struck by an oncoming vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was driving a stolen vehicle northbound on Nebo Rd. when he attempted to pass another vehicle in front of him.

He entered the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head on with the young family’s vehicle.

The boy, his 18-year-old passenger, and the mother and her two small children were all rushed to hospital. The boy and his passenger remain in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The teen has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. His name will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the vehicle the boy was driving had been reported stolen in Hamilton shortly after 6 a.m. the morning of the crash.

Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit have not ruled out any causes for the collision.

Anyone with information about this crash that has not spoken with police is asked to call investigators at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

RELATED STORIES

Driver arrested and charged after crash on Nebo Road



LATEST STORIES

Baby in critical condition after head-on crash on Nebo Rd.

Girl, 6, subject of Amber Alert found safe in Saskatchewan

Approach the Bench

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php