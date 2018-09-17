Baby in critical condition after head-on crash on Nebo Rd.

A three-week-old baby involved in a violent head-on collision in Hamilton over the weekend is in critical condition, according to Hamilton police.

Police say the infant’s 29-year-old mother and two-year-old sibling are in serious but stable condition after the family’s car was struck by an oncoming vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was driving a stolen vehicle northbound on Nebo Rd. when he attempted to pass another vehicle in front of him.

He entered the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head on with the young family’s vehicle.

The boy, his 18-year-old passenger, and the mother and her two small children were all rushed to hospital. The boy and his passenger remain in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The teen has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. His name will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the vehicle the boy was driving had been reported stolen in Hamilton shortly after 6 a.m. the morning of the crash.

Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit have not ruled out any causes for the collision.

Anyone with information about this crash that has not spoken with police is asked to call investigators at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

