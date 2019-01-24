Babies at risk of allergies should be fed allergenic foods: pediatricians

The Canadian Paediatric Society has updated their food guide for babies at risk of allergies.

The new guidelines suggest babies at a high risk of developing allergies be offered common allergenic foods when they’re four to six months old, helping to prevent sensitivities later.

The recommendations follow a recent shift on when to introduce potential allergens, such as peanuts, cow’s milk, eggs, shellfish, soy, and wheat.

Babies are considered at high risk if they have a parent or sibling with allergies, or a history of eczema.

Health Canada has advised caregivers to offer potential allergens one at a time.

If tolerated well, offer the food multiple times a week.

If there is a negative reaction, consult a doctor.

This new development is in contrast to the society’s advice in 2013, when it urged six months of exclusive breast feeding for infants at high risk for food allergy.

The full report can be found here.