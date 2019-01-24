;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Babies at risk of allergies should be fed allergenic foods: pediatricians

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News
Tags: allergies, children, egg, milk, peanut, shellfish, soy, the canadian paediatric society, wheat

 

The Canadian Paediatric Society has updated their food guide for babies at risk of allergies.

The new guidelines suggest babies at a high risk of developing allergies be offered common allergenic foods when they’re four to six months old, helping to prevent sensitivities later.

The recommendations follow a recent shift on when to introduce potential allergens, such as peanuts, cow’s milk, eggs, shellfish, soy, and wheat.

Babies are considered at high risk if they have a parent or sibling with allergies, or a history of eczema.

Health Canada has advised caregivers to offer potential allergens one at a time.

If tolerated well, offer the food multiple times a week.

If there is a negative reaction, consult a doctor.

This new development is in contrast to the society’s advice in 2013, when it urged six months of exclusive breast feeding for infants at high risk for food allergy.

The full report can be found here.



LATEST STORIES

Babies at risk of allergies should be fed allergenic foods: pediatricians

Brantford Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting yesterday

Niagara Peninsula Conservation authority meeting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php