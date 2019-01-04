B.C. woman trying to find her half sister given up for adoption in Burlington

A woman from Dawson Creek, B.C. is trying to track down her half- sister, who was given up for adoption in Burlington more than 40 years ago.

Breanna Macdonald contacted the hospital where her half-sister was born, searched public records, and even tried ancestry.com but so far she’s turned up empty.

She’s now turned to social media, posting a photo on Facebook hoping it would lead to some tips.

She knows her half-sister was born at Joseph Brant hospital in Burlington in July of 1976. Her given name at birth was June Smith and her birth parents were David Richard MacDonald and Janice Smith.

If you have any information please email Breanna at: breannamacdonald17@gmail.com