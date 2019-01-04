;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

B.C. woman trying to find her half sister given up for adoption in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Halton
Tags:

A woman from Dawson Creek, B.C. is trying to track down her half- sister, who was given up for adoption in Burlington more than 40 years ago.

Breanna Macdonald contacted the hospital where her half-sister was born, searched public records, and even tried ancestry.com but so far she’s turned up empty.

She’s now turned to social media,  posting a photo on Facebook hoping it would lead to some tips.

She knows her half-sister was born at Joseph Brant hospital in Burlington in July of 1976.  Her given name at birth was June Smith and her birth parents were David Richard MacDonald and Janice Smith.

If you have any information please email Breanna at: breannamacdonald17@gmail.com

 

 



LATEST STORIES

B.C. woman trying to find her half sister given up for adoption in Burlington

Niagara police locate human remains in Welland Canal

Lotto ticket worth $10K still unclaimed in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php