Avril Lavigne announces first tour in 5 years

Avril Lavigne is pushing ahead with plans for her first tour in five years.

She wrote all of the songs on her new album “Head above Water” sitting in bed or on the couch while dealing with lyme disease. She says it made her body feel like it was shutting down.

Lavigne, who’s from Napanee ON, has 15 dates on her new North American tour, but there’s only one stop in Canada, at the Sony Centre in Toronto, October 6th.

Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday



