Autoworkers to protest outside GM investors meeting in Windsor

Autoworkers and supporters from across Ontario are set to protest during a General Motors investors meetings in Windsor on Friday.

The group is protesting the company’s decision to close its Oshawa Assembly Plant.

Buses filled with Unifor workers left several cities including St. Catharines early Friday morning to head to Dieppe Gardens on Riverside Dr. West in Windsor.

The 11 a.m. rally is the latest in a string of actions opposing the plant’s closure. Unionized workers at the Oshawa plant staged two work stoppages earlier this week to protest the decision.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias and OPSEU President Smokey Thomas are among several speakers slated to address the crowd at the rally.

Roughly 2,600 workers stand to lose their jobs when the plant closes at the end of the year.