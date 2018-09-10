Autopsy scheduled for body pulled from Lake Erie

An autopsy is expected to take place Monday to determine the cause of death of a woman who was pulled from Lake Erie on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called around 9 p.m. after a passerby found “an unresponsive female” in the waters just off Hastings Dr.

The woman was brought to shore where she was later pronounced dead.

OPP Forensic Identification Services is assisting with the investigation to help determine the woman’s identity.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.