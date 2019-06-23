;
Autism town hall held today in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local, News
A variety of topics we’re covered such as the therapy that will be much harder to afford under the new Ontario Autism Program. Dr. Janet McLaughlin, a professor at Wilfred Laurier and co-founder of the Laurier Autism Consortium talked about the new program that will give money directly to parents like herself as opposed to autism service providers.

Erinoakskids announced that they would be cutting 291 jobs as a result of the funding changes to the Ontario Autism Program. That includes offices in Halton, Mississauga, and Brampton. After intense criticism, the Ontario government decided to double the budget for the autism program to $600 million.

The provincial government said that the plan will empower parents to find the providers of their choice. Erinoakskids, an Ontario service provider, announced there would be a net loss of 113 jobs as a result of the funding changes to the Ontario autism program.



